Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 139,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays cut Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.11.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 1.3 %

CAH opened at $58.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $64.53.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.09). Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 155.24% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $44.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.18%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

