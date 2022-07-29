Northern Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Northern Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,512 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.4% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $25,228,507,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,422,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,951,705 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,461,735,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Apple by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,549,427 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,247,094,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154,171 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,866,567 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,705,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $157.35 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

