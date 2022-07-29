National Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 21.5% in the first quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,526,000 after buying an additional 16,904 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $832,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.6% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 56,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.4% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 18,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 29,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

DFS stock opened at $99.48 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $88.02 and a one year high of $135.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 35.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

