Simplex Trading LLC Buys Shares of 19,562 SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000. Simplex Trading LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Leuthold Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 62.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

XHB stock opened at $63.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.52. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.23 and a fifty-two week high of $86.61.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.