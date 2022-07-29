Kristine Anderson Sells 5,000 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Stock

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total transaction of $475,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 63,948 shares in the company, valued at $6,075,699.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Kristine Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 30th, Kristine Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00.
Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 1.5 %
Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $95.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.86. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $96.10.
Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 60.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 89.0% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAH. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.10.
Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)
- Wingstop And Hershey Are Two Food Stocks Overcoming Inflation
- Can International Business Machines Recover After Its Sell-Off?
- Ford Stock Rallies As EV Strategy Takes Center Stage
- Should High Yield Altria Be In Your Portfolio?
- Is Keurig-Dr. Pepper A Value Worth Buying?
Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.