DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 2,730 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,629,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.0% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.06% of Johnson & Johnson worth $289,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Patron Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% in the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% in the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 326,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,867,000 after acquiring an additional 15,003 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 19,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% in the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 26,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $174.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $458.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.63. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.00 and a 200-day moving average of $174.37.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.56%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

