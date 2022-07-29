Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 41,376 Shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,323 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,376 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.33% of Richardson Electronics worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Richardson Electronics during the 1st quarter worth about $584,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 29,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 77,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.68% of the company’s stock.

Richardson Electronics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RELL opened at $15.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average is $13.19. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $17.21.

Richardson Electronics Announces Dividend

Richardson Electronics ( NASDAQ:RELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $61.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.50 million. Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 11.55%. Analysts anticipate that Richardson Electronics, Ltd. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 18.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Richardson Electronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Richardson Electronics

In related news, Director Jacques Belin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert J. Ben sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $72,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,930.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jacques Belin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $207,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; customized display solutions; and power conversion and RF and microwave component for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

Featured Stories

