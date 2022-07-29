Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TFX. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $390.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $295.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Teleflex to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $363.38.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $245.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $262.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.75. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $235.58 and a 12-month high of $405.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $704.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 13.22%.

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total value of $853,896.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

