Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 172.6% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 13,824 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 112,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,051,000 after acquiring an additional 12,023 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $179.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.92 and a 12 month high of $218.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.35. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.09.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway acquired 650 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $161.87 per share, with a total value of $105,215.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,994. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.63.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

