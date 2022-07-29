ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Gap Down to $11.91

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.91, but opened at $11.51. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $11.39, with a volume of 591,061 shares changing hands.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average is $15.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 7,189.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,608 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 9,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter valued at $135,000.

About ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

