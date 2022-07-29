NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Upgraded to “Positive” by OTR Global

OTR Global upgraded shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) to a positive rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on NetApp from $104.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on NetApp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on NetApp to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on NetApp from $102.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.20.

NetApp Price Performance

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $71.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp has a 52-week low of $61.26 and a 52-week high of $96.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.29 and a 200 day moving average of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.50.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.17. NetApp had a return on equity of 127.40% and a net margin of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry bought 5,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $360,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,906,835. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry bought 5,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $360,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,906,835. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,625 shares of company stock worth $1,889,651. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NetApp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,039,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 2,180.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 261,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $24,094,000 after buying an additional 250,458 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,863 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 11,767 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 133,457 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $12,276,000 after buying an additional 23,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 87,667 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,064,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

