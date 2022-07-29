Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) Shares Gap Down to $1.35

Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.35, but opened at $1.30. Globalstar shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 13,491 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.
Globalstar Stock Up 0.7 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.20 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.69.
About Globalstar
Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Globalstar (GSAT)
- Should CVS Health Be in Your Portfolio?
- Can International Business Machines Recover After Its Sell-Off?
- Wingstop And Hershey Are Two Food Stocks Overcoming Inflation
- Ford Stock Rallies As EV Strategy Takes Center Stage
- Should High Yield Altria Be In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.