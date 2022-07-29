Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $16.03, but opened at $15.39. Wabash National shares last traded at $15.91, with a volume of 102 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $642.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.30 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 10.43%. Wabash National’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 168.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wabash National

WNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Thursday. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Wabash National from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wabash National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Wabash National by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $389,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Wabash National by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Wabash National by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 185,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 49,862 shares during the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wabash National Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $846.31 million, a PE ratio of 90.84 and a beta of 1.48.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

