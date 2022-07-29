Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Shares Gap Down to $1.85

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.85, but opened at $1.76. Exela Technologies shares last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 44,969 shares.
The company has a market capitalization of $618.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.11.
Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $279.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($15.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exela Technologies, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.
About Exela Technologies
Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).
