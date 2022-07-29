Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $4.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $9.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Traeger from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Traeger from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Traeger from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.28.

Traeger Price Performance

COOK stock opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. Traeger has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $32.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62.

Institutional Trading of Traeger

Traeger ( NYSE:COOK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $223.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.44 million. Equities research analysts expect that Traeger will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Traeger by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Traeger in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Traeger in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Traeger in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Traeger by 30.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. 59.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Traeger

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

