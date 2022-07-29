ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $49.62

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQGet Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.62, but opened at $47.42. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $46.17, with a volume of 609,754 shares changing hands.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Down 3.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.15 and a 200 day moving average of $46.67.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQQQ. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter valued at $88,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

