Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) PT Lowered to $128.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Match Group from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Match Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on Match Group from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Match Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $120.50.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $72.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 81.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.92. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $63.33 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Match Group

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.03 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 220.83% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Match Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 79,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Match Group by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 28,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 37,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 18,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.