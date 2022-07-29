Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) PT Lowered to $128.00 at Cowen

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cowen from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a maintains rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MTCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Match Group from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Match Group from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Match Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Match Group from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Match Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $120.50.
Match Group stock opened at $72.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.92. The stock has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.48, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.19. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $63.33 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTCH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,564,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,997,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955,469 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 327.0% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,345,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,793 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth $324,212,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,571,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,872,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,173,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,413 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
