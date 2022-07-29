CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CURO Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CURO Group to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

CURO Group stock opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 2.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average is $10.55. CURO Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 6.32.

CURO Group ( NYSE:CURO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.53 million. CURO Group had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 3.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CURO Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CURO Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,114,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,550,000 after purchasing an additional 13,438 shares in the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 628,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,066,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 378,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 11,771 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 350,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 36,022 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 328,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.78% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

