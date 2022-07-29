Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) PT Lowered to $37.00 at B. Riley

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a maintains rating on the mining company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.14.

Shares of CLF opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.28. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $650,828.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,238.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $650,828.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,238.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Keith Koci purchased 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $102,948.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,596,169.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 146,359 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 17,936 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 29,949 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,071 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 17,149 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819,880 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,972,000 after purchasing an additional 29,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

