iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Short Interest Down 67.7% in July

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decrease of 67.7% from the June 30th total of 63,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 690,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
SLQD opened at $49.02 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.86 and a 12-month high of $51.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.58 and a 200-day moving average of $49.25.
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
