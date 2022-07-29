iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Short Interest Down 67.7% in July

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decrease of 67.7% from the June 30th total of 63,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 690,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SLQD opened at $49.02 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.86 and a 12-month high of $51.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.58 and a 200-day moving average of $49.25.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Main Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 69,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 10,367 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 83.1% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 13,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 6,351 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $2,460,000. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 66,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 18,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 93,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter.

