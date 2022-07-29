RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 210.3% from the June 30th total of 2,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of RXR Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RXR Acquisition by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 11,194 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in RXR Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in RXR Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,950,000. Tegean Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RXR Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $488,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in RXR Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $486,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RXR Acquisition alerts:

RXR Acquisition Stock Performance

RXRA opened at $9.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.76. RXR Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $9.87.

RXR Acquisition Company Profile

RXR Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a company servicing the real estate industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

Featured Stories

