Inter & Co. Inc. Class A Common Shares (NASDAQ:INTR) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Inter & Co. Inc. Class A Common Shares (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $3.60 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $2.32.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Inter & Co. Inc. Class A Common Shares in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $4.30 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Inter & Co. Inc. Class A Common Shares in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Inter & Co. Inc. Class A Common Shares in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Get Inter & Co. Inc. Class A Common Shares alerts:

Inter & Co. Inc. Class A Common Shares Stock Up 6.3 %

INTR opened at 3.36 on Tuesday. Inter & Co. Inc. Class A Common Shares has a fifty-two week low of 2.10 and a fifty-two week high of 4.00.

Inter & Co. Inc. Class A Common Shares Company Profile

Inter&Co is the holding company of Inter Group and indirectly holds all of Banco Inter’s shares. The Company’s super app offers financial and non-financial services. It provides range of services in banking, investments, credit, insurance and cross-border services. Inter&Co is based in BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inter & Co. Inc. Class A Common Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter & Co. Inc. Class A Common Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.