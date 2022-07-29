Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Price Target Increased to $94.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by DA Davidson from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IPAR. Citigroup upgraded Inter Parfums from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet cut Inter Parfums from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

Shares of IPAR stock opened at $82.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 0.98. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $64.52 and a 52-week high of $108.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Inter Parfums Dividend Announcement

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $250.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.04 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 9,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $732,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inter Parfums

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

(Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.