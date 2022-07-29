Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) PT Raised to $58.00 at Piper Sandler

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IONS. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.30.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ IONS opened at $38.99 on Tuesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $44.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.08 and a 200 day moving average of $35.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.94 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 9.76 and a current ratio of 9.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.22. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $50,973.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,567.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.