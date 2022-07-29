HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Compass Point

Compass Point downgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Compass Point currently has $25.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HTBI. StockNews.com cut HomeTrust Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on HomeTrust Bancshares to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

HomeTrust Bancshares Trading Down 1.5 %

HomeTrust Bancshares stock opened at $23.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.00. HomeTrust Bancshares has a one year low of $23.35 and a one year high of $32.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.74 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.43 and its 200 day moving average is $28.27.

HomeTrust Bancshares Announces Dividend

HomeTrust Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HTBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.17). HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 9.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 66,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 31,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

