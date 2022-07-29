StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on StealthGas in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on StealthGas in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Get StealthGas alerts:

StealthGas Stock Down 2.5 %

StealthGas stock opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.52. The company has a market cap of $103.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.95. StealthGas has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $4.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StealthGas

StealthGas ( NASDAQ:GASS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.14. StealthGas had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $31.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its holdings in StealthGas by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Towerview LLC raised its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 3,345,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StealthGas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

StealthGas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and natural gas. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.