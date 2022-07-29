Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT) Short Interest Down 72.3% in July

Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 72.3% from the June 30th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Senstar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $776,000. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Senstar Technologies by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 572,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 41,977 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Senstar Technologies by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 182,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 106,445 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Senstar Technologies by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 37,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Senstar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 10.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNT opened at $1.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average of $2.28. The company has a market cap of $42.18 million and a PE ratio of 5.87. Senstar Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $5.97.

Senstar Technologies ( NASDAQ:SNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.01 million for the quarter. Senstar Technologies had a net margin of 20.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.37%.

Senstar Technologies Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and management systems, and security video observation and surveillance systems. The company offers Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems (PIDS), fence mounted, buried, and free standing; PIDS fence sensor with intelligent perimeter LED based lighting; common operating platform for video management software, including intelligent video analytics applications, PIDS, and electronic access control systems; security thermal imaging observation and surveillance systems; and life safety or duress alarm systems.

