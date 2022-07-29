StockNews.com Upgrades Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) to Sell

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Ideal Power from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of Ideal Power stock opened at $11.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.72. Ideal Power has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $18.08. The stock has a market cap of $67.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 0.96.

Ideal Power ( NASDAQ:IPWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. Ideal Power had a negative return on equity of 23.36% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ideal Power by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ideal Power by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ideal Power by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 52,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ideal Power by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 213,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 13,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ideal Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its B-TRAN technology. It develops Bi-directional bi-polar junction TRANsistor solid state switch technology. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

