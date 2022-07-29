Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Downgraded to “Neutral” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson downgraded shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IEA. Stifel Nicolaus cut Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sidoti lowered Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday.

Get Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives alerts:

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Trading Up 1.9 %

IEA stock opened at $14.14 on Tuesday. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $14.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.77, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Institutional Trading of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives ( NASDAQ:IEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $360.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IEA. Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 15,241,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420,236 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,546,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the first quarter worth about $7,489,000. Caspian Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the fourth quarter worth about $5,750,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 27.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,185,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,895,000 after acquiring an additional 464,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

(Get Rating)

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.