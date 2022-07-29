iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decrease of 66.4% from the June 30th total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Stock Up 1.8 %
SDG stock opened at $82.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.65. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 52-week low of $76.60 and a 52-week high of $100.88.
iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.741 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF
