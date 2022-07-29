iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decrease of 66.4% from the June 30th total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

SDG stock opened at $82.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.65. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 52-week low of $76.60 and a 52-week high of $100.88.

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.741 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the first quarter valued at $792,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 119,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after acquiring an additional 13,357 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, Levy Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period.

