Short Interest in ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) Decreases By 77.0%

ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decline of 77.0% from the June 30th total of 50,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ScION Tech Growth II

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II by 166.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,318,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,832,000 after acquiring an additional 822,936 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II by 253.5% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 325,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 233,424 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II by 136.6% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,328,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,924,000 after acquiring an additional 766,828 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the fourth quarter worth about $715,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 72,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 9,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Get ScION Tech Growth II alerts:

ScION Tech Growth II Price Performance

SCOB opened at $9.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.79. ScION Tech Growth II has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.30 million, a PE ratio of 65.60 and a beta of -0.04.

About ScION Tech Growth II

ScION Tech Growth II ( NASDAQ:SCOB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

ScION Tech Growth II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, and broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ScION Tech Growth II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScION Tech Growth II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.