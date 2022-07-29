iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Short Interest Update

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, an increase of 183.3% from the June 30th total of 850,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,895,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHV opened at $110.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.20. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.95 and a 12-month high of $110.49.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.077 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 133.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,523,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,052,000 after acquiring an additional 14,135,014 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,058,074,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,634,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999,744 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $339,328,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $300,412,000.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.