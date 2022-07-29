Itau BBA Securities Begins Coverage on Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $113.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GOOGL. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alphabet to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Alphabet from $190.00 to $155.65 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $148.80.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $114.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.31 and a 200 day moving average of $138.90. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $101.88 and a 12 month high of $151.55.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,039 shares of company stock worth $12,649,005. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,422,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,486,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,388,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

