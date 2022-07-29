IFG Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 530 Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 1,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 75,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of Humana stock opened at $484.01 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $497.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $461.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $439.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUM. UBS Group raised Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $486.00 to $520.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Humana from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Humana from $500.00 to $529.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Humana news, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total transaction of $1,718,089.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,636.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

