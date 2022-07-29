IFG Advisory LLC Sells 284 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

IFG Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 71,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,087,000 after purchasing an additional 8,805 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 58,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BDX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.88.

Shares of BDX opened at $243.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $231.46 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $245.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.89%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

