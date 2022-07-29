IFG Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 493 iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $404.22 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $326.70 and a one year high of $559.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $380.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $428.44.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.628 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

