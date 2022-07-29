IFG Advisory LLC Acquires 362 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 467,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,353,000 after purchasing an additional 46,752 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 460,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,997,000 after acquiring an additional 166,683 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 382,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,092,000 after acquiring an additional 12,264 shares in the last quarter. First Washington CORP boosted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 127,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,463 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Up 1.8 %

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock opened at $35.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.46. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.90 and a fifty-two week high of $56.10.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

