IFG Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

IFG Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 250.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,644.1% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $29.55 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $30.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.72.

