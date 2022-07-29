Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR) Stock Holdings Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR – Get Rating) by 63.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,819,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 707,242 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 23.78% of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $82,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GCOR. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 34,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 146,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,145,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GCOR stock opened at $44.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.96. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $42.03 and a 52 week high of $50.99.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.