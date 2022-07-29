Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,020,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 182,400 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Chevron worth $491,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 932.0% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Chevron from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.35.

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $80,882.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,577.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $150.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $295.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.14. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

