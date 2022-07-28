Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,619 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $5,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBY. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 39.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Best Buy to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of Best Buy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.44.

Best Buy Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $74.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.66 and its 200-day moving average is $88.32. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.29 and a 52-week high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 63.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 39.07%.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $307,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,313 shares in the company, valued at $22,071,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $307,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,313 shares in the company, valued at $22,071,910. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $132,799.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,011 shares of company stock worth $5,036,334. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

