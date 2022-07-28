Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,803 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.3% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:V opened at $210.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $251.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $204.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total transaction of $1,967,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,266,215.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
V has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.00.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
