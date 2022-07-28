Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,803 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.3% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $210.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $251.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $204.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total transaction of $1,967,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,266,215.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.00.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

