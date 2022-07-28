Waldron Private Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,220 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its stake in Visa by 0.9% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 82,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $18,335,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 21.4% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 13.2% in the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 1.7% in the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 4.3% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $210.47 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $251.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $204.37 and its 200 day moving average is $210.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $400.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total value of $1,967,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,266,215.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.00.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

