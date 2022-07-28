Waldron Private Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,220 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its stake in Visa by 0.9% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 82,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $18,335,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 21.4% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 13.2% in the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 1.7% in the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 4.3% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Visa Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:V opened at $210.47 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $251.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $204.37 and its 200 day moving average is $210.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $400.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total value of $1,967,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,266,215.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.00.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
Read More
