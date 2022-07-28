Shell Asset Management Co. Has $45.91 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,998 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.1% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $45,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE V opened at $210.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $400.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $251.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $204.37 and its 200 day moving average is $210.64.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. Citigroup cut their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.00.
Insider Activity at Visa
In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Visa (V)
- The MarketBeat Podcast: Portfolio Management in Market Downturns
- Can These Two Airline Stocks Overcome Gravity And Fly Higher?
- Shopify Stock Rallies Despite Quarterly Loss
- Two Automation Stocks The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Owens-Corning Insulate Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.