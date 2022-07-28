Shell Asset Management Co. Has $45.91 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,998 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.1% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $45,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $210.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $400.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $251.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $204.37 and its 200 day moving average is $210.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. Citigroup cut their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.00.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.