C WorldWide Group Holding A S Has $462.95 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,029,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,667 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 5.0% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned about 0.13% of Procter & Gamble worth $462,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 31.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on PG. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.53.

NYSE PG opened at $145.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $129.50 and a 52 week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.