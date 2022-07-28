TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target Lowered to $101.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $111.00 to $101.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TRU has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on TransUnion from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on TransUnion from $112.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on TransUnion from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $99.46.

TransUnion Stock Performance

TRU stock opened at $75.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.24 and a 200-day moving average of $91.64. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $72.26 and a 12-month high of $125.35.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. TransUnion had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 39.90%. The business had revenue of $948.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. TransUnion’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 5.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $31,881.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at $425,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransUnion

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 314,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,323,000 after buying an additional 78,695 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 9.0% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Articles

