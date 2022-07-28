Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at Susquehanna

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $187.50 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on Alphabet from $180.00 to $132.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Alphabet to $132.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $149.08.

Alphabet Trading Up 7.7 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $113.06 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $101.88 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $27.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total value of $77,496.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,174.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,039 shares of company stock worth $12,649,005. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,817,723,000 after buying an additional 331,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,599,789,000 after buying an additional 157,280 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,381,257,000 after buying an additional 116,084 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,477,662,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 699,790.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 4,702,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

