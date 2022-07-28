ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP reduced its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.25.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE opened at $60.29 on Thursday. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $75.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.52. The stock has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.98%.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 8,975 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,853.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

