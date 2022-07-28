Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 49.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,993 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter worth $445,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 720.2% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 81.3% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in ONEOK by 1,756.8% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:OKE opened at $60.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.52. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $75.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.76.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 8,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

About ONEOK

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.